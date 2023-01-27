OBITUARY: Alene Biggs Corbitt

Alene Biggs Corbitt, age 72, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Born in Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Charles Albert Biggs, Sr., and Katherine Lee Binkley Biggs.

Mrs. Corbitt was also preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Albert Biggs, Jr. who died as an infant, and Melvin Baxter “Butch” Biggs.

Mrs. Corbitt is survived by her husband of 36, years, Phillip Anthony Corbitt; sons, Kevin Corbitt and his wife Heidi of Nashville, TN and Brian Corbitt and his wife Kristin of Knoxville, TN; daughters, Misty Reeves of Murfreesboro, TN and Karen Adcock and her husband Wendell of White Bluff, TN; 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Judy Burton of Nashville, TN.

A rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 Saturday, January 28, 2023, following the rosary with Father Christiano Nunes da Silva officiating. Inurnment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Mrs. Corbitt was a faithful member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and a loving homemaker.

