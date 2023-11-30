OBITUARY: Albert Lee Swafford

Albert Lee Swafford, age 75 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

He was a native of Campbellsville, KY and was preceded in death by his parents Paul Albert Swafford, and Dolly Kearney Swafford; siblings Clyde Swafford, Wanda Swafford Shepherd, Donald Swafford, and William Swafford.

Mr. Swafford attended World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired Mechanical Engineer and had worked many different jobs in the Kentucky and Tennessee area.

Mr. Swafford is survived by his wife of 52 years, Shelby Swafford; children, Chris Swafford and wife Christina, Kim Bland and husband Ryan; grandchildren, Ella Swafford, Abby Bland, Zach Bland; brother, Jimmie Swafford and wife Susan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Bob Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

