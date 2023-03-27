OBITUARY: Albert A. Comer

Albert A. Comer, age 89 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Dudley M. Comer, Sr. and Nora B. Lannom Comer.

Mr. Comer was a US Army veteran and a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ. He was the former owner and operator of Comer Construction and Mid-State Swimming Pool Co.

He was also preceded in death by several brothers and sister, and a grandson, Matthew Christopher Comer.

Mr. Comer is survived by his wife, Rebecca M. Comer; sons, Carlos Wayne Comer and his wife Kathleen and Gary B. Comer, Sr.; sister, Doris Dean Comer Lowe all of Murfreesboro, TN; two grandchildren, Shay Marie Sims of Woodlawn, TN, and Gary Bruce Comer, Jr. of Mt. Juliet, TN; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday, March 27, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday following the visitation with Bro. Bryan Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem Church of Christ in memory of Mr. Comer.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

