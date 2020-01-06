Alan Reno “Porky” Stem, Jr., age 53 of Phoenix AZ formerly of Murfreesboro died January 1, 2020. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was preceded in death by his father Alan Reno Stem, Sr.; grandparents, Willie Stem, Elsie Stem.

Mr. Stem was of the Baptist Faith. He was a 1985 Graduate of Oakland High School, and in 1995 he graduated from MTSU. Mr. Stem had worked for State Farm for over 35 years.

He is survived by his son, Jordan Maxwell; mother, Diana Fay Mullins; sister, Jackie Montgomery and husband Johnny, Shannon Leahew and husband David of Murfreesboro, Cindy Clark and husband Sam of Murfreesboro; nephew; Zack Montgomery, Austin Clark, Brett Clark, Sean Clark; niece; Zoe Montgomery; longtime friend; Will Dunaway of AZ.

Visitation will be Tuesday 4PM to 6PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service at 6PM Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial. www.woodfinchapel.com