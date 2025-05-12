OBITUARY: Alan Carlton Rapetti

Captain Alan Rapetti

He was most at peace when surrounded by nature – whether tending to his beloved garden, feeling the salty breeze while crabbing and clamming, or taking to the open road with a sense of freedom that only driving could provide. The simple joys of life were his greatest treasures.

Alan was predeceased by his devoted parents, Mario and Marjorie Rapetti, and his brother, Lee Rapetti (Helen). His loss is deeply felt by his sister, Marilyn (Ron) Spinelli, his two children, Alison Duchac (Kevin) and David Rapetti, and his four cherished grandchildren, who will forever carry forward his love and wisdom. His loyal dog, Gracie, was his steadfast companion, always by his side – a symbol of the unwavering devotion he gave and received.

Alan’s life was shaped by his unwavering sense of duty and commitment to the people and values he cherished. His courage and dedication led him to serve as a captain in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, where he carried himself with honor, resilience, and a deep sense of responsibility. His service reflected his belief in protecting others, standing up for what mattered, and giving selflessly in ways that few truly understand. This experience remained a defining part of his identity, instilling in him a quiet strength and deep humility that he carried throughout his life.

Beyond his military service, Alan pursued knowledge with the same passion and determination that he brought to everything he did. He graduated from the University of Miami, an achievement that not only marked his academic success but also reflected his lifelong curiosity and drive for understanding. Whether through formal education or the lessons he gathered from nature, experience, and the people he loved, Alan was always learning, always growing. He valued knowledge not just as a tool for advancement but as a way to deepen his appreciation for the world around him.

Above all, Alan was a man who loved deeply. He poured his heart into his family, his passions, and the world around him. His legacy is not just in the stories he leaves behind but in the quiet moments – sunlit afternoons, the scent of fresh earth in a well-tended garden, the sound of laughter carried by the wind. He is gone, but his love endures in the lives he touched.