OBITUARY: Al Green

Mr. Alfred “Al” Cleophus Green, age 92, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Thursday, August 14, 2025 with his family by his side. He was born in Spring Hope, NC to the late Wilson and Senora Bryant Green. Mr. Green was a 1951 graduate of Spring Hope High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Yeoman Second Class. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in industrial management from the University of Tennessee. Mr. Green worked for General Motors for a few years before going to work for Kroger for the rest of his career.

Al was a devoted family man. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren beyond measure. Mr. Green was an avid fan of UT sports and Duke University basketball. He was quite the story teller which made him a good fit to volunteer to read to children at Special Kids. Al was a deacon at First Baptist Church, Franklin before becoming involved at Victory Christian Center in Murfreesboro. He loved to sing and was able to play the keyboard-harmonica by ear.

Al is survived by his daughters, Twyla Harris and her husband Steven, Celeste Bivens and her husband Cam, and Rachelle Nowacki and her husband Jeff; bonus daughter, Micah Stover; ten grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Normalee S. Green, and all of his siblings.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice at https://www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/ in memory of Mr. Green.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, August 19, 2025 from 9:00am until 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 10:00am at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 1:00pm at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.