OBITUARY: Aka Sai

SAI Aka Rodrigue was born on December 8, 1992, in Côte d’Ivoire. From an early age, he stood out for his lively spirit, thirst for knowledge, and natural generosity. Later in life, he moved to the United States, where he lived in the state of Texas and worked passionately as a truck driver.

His profession allowed him to travel the roads of America, multiplying contracts, covering thousands of miles, and embracing new discoveries. For him, every journey was an opportunity to learn, to connect, to explore – but above all, to develop a creative spirit devoted to serving others. He had a deep desire to understand human needs and to respond with empathy and dedication.

Driven by a passion for growth and impact, Rodrigue decided to further his education. He enrolled at Full Sail University, a renowned American institution, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Digital Cinematography and Film/Video Production in November 2023. This degree fulfilled a long-held dream: to tell stories filled with faith, hope, and transformation.

A deeply committed Christian, Rodrigue lived his faith with zeal. He preached the Word of God, guided and mentored young people to walk according to biblical teachings, and constantly shared messages of encouragement about the importance of living according to God’s will.

Motivated by this vision, he founded the movement “Fils de Résistance” (Sons of Resistance), bringing together more than 50 young people with the primary mission of revealing Christ to the world. He was tirelessly active – day and night – on social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, spreading the Gospel and sharing testimonies with thousands of people (over 5,000 followers worldwide).

Rodrigue was also the author of the book “Fils de Résistance”, published globally on June 11, 2017. The book remains a powerful call to faith and Christian commitment, continuing to impact and edify many lives.

A multi-talented artist, Rodrigue was also a songwriter and composer, creating several powerful musical works such as: “Le Secours des Hommes” (The Help of Men), “Devant Toi” (Before You), and many other singles available on YouTube. Through his music, he shared messages of faith, hope, and the love of God with great intensity.

Through this rich and dedicated life, SAI Aka Rodrigue proved that one does not need to live long to live fully and leave a lasting impact. He was driven by love, passion, forgiveness, and gave himself entirely to serve, share, teach, and help others grow.

On June 9, 2025, Rodrigue returned to the Lord at Cumberland Medical Center, in Crossville, Tennessee. His passing leaves a profound void in the hearts of his family, his beloved wife Joëlle Abboff SAI, their two daughters Dayana and Paulina SAI, his church, his friends, colleagues, the Fils de Résistance movement, and the thousands he inspired online.

SAI Aka Rodrigue, your memory lives on. Your work, your love, your faith, your example will continue to shine and edify. You are gone, but never forgotten.