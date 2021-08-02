OBITUARY FLOWERS

Aileen Moore Williamson, age 99 formerly of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. A native of Antioch, TN, she was the daughter of the late John and Audrey Williams Moore. Mrs. Williamson was also preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Hodge Williamson, a sister, Evelyn Sanford, and a brother, William Moore.

Mrs. Williamson is survived by her daughter and son in law, Diane and Fred Burks of Nashville, TN; sister, Mary Moore of Antioch, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday at Mapleview Cemetery with Chaplain Perry Muse officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

Mrs. Williamson was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna and a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Williamson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.


