Agnes Louise Sykes Dooley Thelander, loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend made her passage to her heavenly home on February 16, 2026.

Agnes was born on May 8, 1935, in Lavina, Montana to Victor and Georgia Hogan Sykes. As a youth she grew up in Powell, Wyoming where she worked as a volunteer at Powell Hospital. She was a graduate of Powell High School and on June 13, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart Kenneth Dooley. They were married for 36 years until Kenneth’s passing in 1989. Agnes was a very gifted seamstress and through the years she crafted many dresses, suits, dress shirts, jackets, quilts and a wedding dress for her daughter. In 1968 the family relocated to Yreka in Northern California. She worked as a teachers aid and began to teach herself painting skills. Today the family enjoys and treasures many of her paintings.

On August 24, 1991, Agnes and Gordan Thelander were married and they enjoyed 20 years of travel, fun and laughter. Agnes was active in the Yreka Berean Church and for many years she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. In July of 2019 Agnes moved to Murfreesboro, Tennessee to live with her daughter, Catherine Brown and son-in-law, Daniel Brown. She enjoyed the company of her extended family in Tennessee.

Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Dooley, husband, James Gordon Thelander, brother, Kenneth Sykes and sister, Ruby May Cozzens.

She is survived by her son, Christopher Ray Dooley (and wife Cindy); son, Curtis Dwight Dooley (and wife Faith); daughter, Catherine Lynn Brown (and husband Daniel); six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 14, 2026, at 2 PM at Fellowship Bible Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Agnes will be interned in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell, Wyoming.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

