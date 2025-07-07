OBITUARY: Ada Jane Harvin

Ada Jane Harvin was born on February 24th, 2024, in Murfreesboro, TN. Ada passed peacefully in her sleep the night of June 26th, 2025, after a day spent cuddling and watching movies. During her 16 months & 2 days, Ada lived a life full of reading, dancing, pianoing, sharing, cuddling, hugging, patting, peek-a-booing, high-fiving, grocery shopping, clapping, waving at fish & giraffes, riding in her Cozy Coupe, being outside, making dolphin noises, and practicing Ada’s version of Pacman.

When Ada walked, she ran. When Ada danced, her whole body grooved. When Ada ate mac and cheese, she consumed. When Ada washed her hands, it was for 20 minutes. Ada’s maturity impressed her daycare teachers, as did her stink eye: she was judgmental until you passed her inspection, then she was sweet and silly. Ada enjoyed visiting the Hall of Presidents at Disney World and the Tiki Room at Disneyland during the time she was here with us.

We hope you learn from Ada’s sudden departure that you never know just how much time you have, so spend your time joyfully on one another. Ada will be greatly missed by so many, particularly by her parents, Sarah & Taylor, her “doggies”, Lilo & Jojo, her “pretty kitty cats”, Kylo & Meeko, and her baby sister, due in November.

Dress joyfully in your Sunday best and join us at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens (5350 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129) on Saturday, July 5th at 10 am Central Time (livestream available concurrently on Roselawn’s Facebook page). Reception to immediately follow celebrating Ada’s life. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, let’s continue Ada’s mark on the world: Ada loved books, doggies and giraffes. Consider making donations in Ada’s name to your local library, your local animal shelter, or to one of Ada’s favorite places, the Nashville Zoo at https://www.nashvillezoo.org/?form=FUNMEWCJFJW or https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest-view/31USN81S90T5W for Animal Enrichment.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email