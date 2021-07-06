Abigail Caroline Crawford, age 24, passed away peacefully at home in her bed to return to her father in Heaven on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Abbey was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gene Clyde Snow and great grandparents, Pauline and Bill Crawford.

Abbey was survived by a multitude of people anxiously awaiting to be reunited with her. Her mother, Kimberly Snow Crawford and father, William Victor Crawford. Abbey’s siblings, William Tanner Crawford (Tori), Joshua C. Crawford (Leona Crawford), Matthew David Crawford (Jess), James Adam Crawford, and Sarah Elizabeth Crawford; grandparents, Harold and Alicia Crawford and Peggy Caroline Snow; her uncle David Snow (Sissy Snow), and cousin Selah Snow. Her Aunt Mary Holt (Gary), Ray Clark Crawford and Cole Crawford, Michael Crawford (Beth Crawford), Jacob Crawford (Heidi Crawford), and finally all her cousins that are too numerous to name. And last but never least, her fiancé, Matthew (Matty) Martin.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 5, 2021 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM. The celebration of her life will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Douglas Cole officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers that will carry her to her final resting place are her brothers: Tanner, Josh, Matthew and Adam Crawford along with her fiancé, Matty Martin and his brother, Alex Martin.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422