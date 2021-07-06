Abigail Caroline Crawford

Abigail Caroline Crawford, age 24, passed away peacefully at home in her bed to return to her father in Heaven on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Abbey was preceded in death by her grandfather, Gene Clyde Snow and great grandparents, Pauline and Bill Crawford.

Abbey was survived by a multitude of people anxiously awaiting to be reunited with her. Her mother, Kimberly Snow Crawford and father, William Victor Crawford. Abbey’s siblings, William Tanner Crawford (Tori), Joshua C. Crawford (Leona Crawford), Matthew David Crawford (Jess), James Adam Crawford, and Sarah Elizabeth Crawford; grandparents, Harold and Alicia Crawford and Peggy Caroline Snow; her uncle David Snow (Sissy Snow), and cousin Selah Snow. Her Aunt Mary Holt (Gary), Ray Clark Crawford and Cole Crawford, Michael Crawford (Beth Crawford), Jacob Crawford (Heidi Crawford), and finally all her cousins that are too numerous to name. And last but never least, her fiancé, Matthew (Matty) Martin.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, July 5, 2021 from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM. The celebration of her life will be at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 5, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Douglas Cole officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery. Pallbearers that will carry her to her final resting place are her brothers: Tanner, Josh, Matthew and Adam Crawford along with her fiancé, Matty Martin and his brother, Alex Martin.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here