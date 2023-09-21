OBITUARY: Abelardo Alfredo Borges

Abelardo Alfredo Borges, age 76, born in Valencia Venezuela and long- time resident of Murfreesboro passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

He was a retired engineer from Nissan in Smyrna and current owner of Ram Insurance Services LLC. Abo enjoyed coaching softball and soccer in his younger years and was an avid supporter of Middle Tennessee State University.

Mr. Borges is survived by his wife, Gladys Borges; children: Cristina Simmons and husband Donnie, Linnea Lauderback and husband Zack, Celeste Bearden and Freddie Martinez; grandchildren: Dani, Dori and Juddsen Simmons and Lydia, Lila and Rhozlyn Lauderback; brothers: Pedro and Francisco Borges; sisters: Elena, Amelia, Alicia and Carolina Borges Salcedo as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 29th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 30th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation to follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/