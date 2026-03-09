Abby Love Ramsay, age 16, went to be with her Savior on March 2, 2026, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Abby was born on September 20, 2009, in Qingdao, China. She later returned with her family to Murfreesboro, Tennessee in 2015. Abby grew up in Murfreesboro and was known for her kindness, creativity, and bright spirit that touched everyone who knew her.

Abby attended Barfield Elementary School, Central Magnet School for middle school, and Riverdale High School. She excelled academically and maintained excellent grades throughout her education. Abby was active in many school activities during her time at Central Magnet School, including the school orchestra and archery team.

During her younger years, Abby was active in the Girl Scouts, where she enjoyed learning new skills and building friendships.

From the age of 7 to 11, Abby also participated in gymnastics, where she developed strength, discipline, and confidence.

In the years before her illness, Abby was very involved in volleyball and greatly enjoyed playing the sport. Volleyball became one of her favorite activities, and she loved spending time on the court with teammates and friends.

Abby had a deep passion for creativity and beauty. She aspired to become a cosmetologist and developed strong skills in hair styling, makeup, and nails while studying these subjects at Riverdale High School.

Abby was also a gifted artist. Her artwork earned two Silver Key awards and one Gold Key award in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards through the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers.

Abby was loved by many friends and family members who will always remember her warmth, kindness, and artistic spirit.

She is survived by her parents, Sai Ramsay and Jon Ramsay; her brother, Bobby Ramsay; her maternal grandmother, Jiwen Chen; her paternal grandfather, Bill Ramsay; along with four aunts, three uncles, and forty-eight cousins who loved her dearly.

Abby’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

In Loving Memory of Abby Ramsay

Service arrangements for our daughter, Abby Ramsay, have been made at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, located at 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, on Sunday, March 8.

Visitation will begin at 12:00, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM. A graveside service will take place immediately afterward.

Abby’s favorite color is pink. In place of traditional black attire, Abby asked that everyone, both boys and girls, wear pink on this day. Please join us in honoring her by wearing pink. We hope to see you there.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email