OBITUARY: 1SG Robert Andrew ‘Andy’ Pounds

1SG Robert Andrew “Andy” Pounds, age 76 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania and raised in Barberton, Ohio.

Mr. Pounds was a devoted Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. He dedicated a full career of twenty years to the United States Army, retiring as a 1SG Airborne Ranger. As a retired veteran, he was a JROTC instructor at Eagleville High School for thirteen years and then later worked for Greenhouse Ministries serving Murfreesboro.

He is survived by his wife, Dane Pounds; children, Angie Pounds and husband, Tom Johnson, Tony Pounds, Brandy Pounds, Shain Scott and husband, Calvin; nine grandchildren, Kristin (Gary), Levi, Jesse (Samantha), Shannon, Dylan, Noa, Judah, Micaiah, Asa, and three great-grandchildren; Jase, Maverick, Carson; one sister, Gale, and two brothers, Denny and Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert B. Pounds and Kathy A. Wike Pounds.

Memorial service will be Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.woodfinchapel.com

