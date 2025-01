Come to Oaklands Mansion’s Murder Mystery Party and solve “The Death of Diamond Devereaux!”

This free event takes place on January 18, 2025. This is an all-ages “who dunnit” event, put on by expert event organizer Wild Goose Chase Events!

Purchase tickets here.

EVENT DETAILS:

Murder Mystery Party

January 18

1pm – 3pm

Oakland’s Mansion

901 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro

