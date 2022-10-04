Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Oaklands Mansion to Host 2nd Annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl

Source: Rutherford Arts Alliance

The 2nd annual Rutherford County Theatre Crawl will feature eight middle Tennessee theatre companies in a spooky night of candy collecting and performances. The participating local theatres include AcTEENg, Bravo Boro, Boro Tellers, Center For the Arts, Consider This Theatre, Ghost Light Studio, Murfreesboro Little Theatre, and Radical Arts.

This is a family-friendly, one-night-only, fun evening. The event will also have two local food trucks, music, and of course, a spooky tour—inside historic Oaklands Mansion.

Donations are encouraged for this event—as are costumes! Bring a basket to collect candy along the way!

This event is brought to you by the Theater Interest Group of the Rutherford Arts Alliance in collaboration with Oaklands Mansion.

Rutherford County Theatre Crawl Event Details:

Friday, October 14, 2022
5:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Oaklands Mansion
901 N. Maney Ave.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130

