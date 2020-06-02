Oaklands Mansion re-opens today, June 2, with self-guided tours during regular business hours.

“This self-guided experience of the mansion will give guests the flexibility to wander the halls at their own pace with signage that is used to explain the history of the home and collection of antique furnishings and decorative arts,” states the Oaklands Mansion site.

Some changes have been put in place to keep everyone safe.

What to Expect:

No public access to the Visitors Center

Museum gift shop will remain closed

Tickets purchased online only (be prepared to show proof of purchase)

Upon arrival, please visit the check-in table outside of the building to receive tour instructions.

Hand sanitizer will be available upon entry and exit of the mansion.

The restroom in the mansion will be available to visitors taking a tour of the mansion and will be cleaned throughout the day.

Visitors may wear a mask, but one will not be provided for them. Masks will be worn by staff when working with visitors.

After exploring the mansion, you can also visit the grounds. Oaklands Mansion is nestled in Oaklands Park, a native tree arboretum and natural wetlands, which includes Maney Spring as well as heritage and native gardens.

“Highlights of the Oaklands collection include locally made furniture, original to the mansion, and commercially made pieces like the c.1831 Chickering square grand piano in the parlor. In addition to furniture, the museum’s collection includes photographs, textiles, and even the macabre, including art made from human hair and medical equipment from the mid-1800’s.” said James Manning, Executive Director of Oaklands Mansion.

Beginning June 2, 2020, self-guided tours will be available during regular visiting hours, Tuesday-Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. At this time, Oaklands will remain closed on Sundays and Mondays. Admission is $15.00 for adults, $12.00 for seniors, $6.00 for students & children and ages five and under is free. For more information, visit www.oaklandsmansion.org.

Oaklands Mansion is located at 900 N Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.