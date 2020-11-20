The Riverdale Warriors traveled to take on the Oakland Patriots in the third week of the Tennessee high school football playoffs. These teams squared off once in the regular season and Oakland took home the win 30-7, but anything can happen in the playoffs.

Riverdale entered play after knocking off Hendersonville last week 27-14, and Oakland beat Mt. Juliet 49-17 to advance to this stage.

The Oakland Patriots continued their undefeated season tonight as they beat Riverdale for the second time this season 39-14.

Riverdale received the ball to start the game. They would go three-and-out and punt the ball to Oakland. The Patriots ensuing drive would also be a three-and-out. Both defenses came out ready to play early.

The first quarter would come to an end with neither team reaching the end zone. This was going to be a hard fought battle to the end. Oakland was the first to score from a Jordan James short rushing touchdown to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead.

Later in the second quarter, Oakland would increase their lead to 14-0 on a touchdown run by Cassius Thorpe. Riverdale was forced to punt the ball back to Oakland late in the second quarter.

Oakland made good work with the ball and used the clock correctly. The Patriots added a touchdown pass from Schlacter to Horton. The Patriots missed the PAT though making it 20-0. That would be the score heading into halftime.

In the second half, Oakland received the ball first and after a good return their offense set up shop at midfield. The Patriots were unable to convert into points though and they gave the ball back to Riverdale.

The Warriors drove all the way down the field and eventually punched it in from a yard out on a Marcus Lloyd touchdown run. They cut the deficit to 20-7. That would be all the scoring in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter started with Oakland on top 20-7. The Patriots chewed up clock as they marched down the field. The drive ended with a Jordan James touchdown run from a yard out. The Patriots attempted a two-point conversion to try and make it a three possession game, but they were stopped. The new score was 26-7.

The Riverdale Warriors needed to score quickly to have a chance and they did just that. Marcus Lloyd got his second touchdown of the night and they sliced the lead to 26-14.

Jordan James of Oakland put the game away on the following possession as he scored a long touchdown run on the first play of the drive. However, again the PAT would be no good making it 32-14.

Oakland added one more touchdown before the final buzzer to a officially win 39-14.

