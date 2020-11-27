The Oakland Patriots looked to continue their undefeated season tonight as they squared off against another unbeaten team in the Maryville Rebels. The Patriots defeated the Riverdale Warriors last week 39-14 to ensure their spot in tonight’s game.

Oakland now only has one game left to complete the perfect, undefeated season as they beat Maryville tonight 49-7.

Oakland struck first with a touchdown run by Jordan James from two yards out. The Patriots led 7-0.

Oakland defense forced a punt and the Patriots were driving again with a chance to add to their lead. The Patriots had the ball fourth and one on the two yard line and the Maryville defense wouldn’t budge. They stopped the Patriots and took the ball back looking to tie the game.

The first quarter came to an end as the Rebels were trying to get out from their own end zone. Maryville was forced to give the ball back to Oakland and the Patriots punched it in on a short run from Antonio Patterson to go up 14-0.

Oakland’s defense continued in the first half and they forced the Rebels to punt again. The Patriots took advantage of being on offense again as they drove and Antonio Patterson got his second rushing touchdown of the night. Oakland led 21-0.

The Oakland defense was not giving an inch as they stopped the Maryville offense again. They kept Maryville off the scoreboard as they earned a first half shutout. The score remained 21-0 Oakland.

In the second half, Maryville drove down the field. They were in field goal territory but chose to go for it on fourth and one. The Patriots defense stuffed the ballcarrier and turned the ball over on downs.

After stop, the Oakland offense drove down the field running as much time off the clock as they scored a touchdown from a yard out by Jordan James. The Patriots now led 28-0.

The Patriot defense remained strong the whole game as they got another stop. They gave their offense another opportunity and it was put to good use. Oakland scored on another rushing touchdown from Jordan James and they led 35-0. On the following kickoff return, Oakland forced a fumble and got the ball back again.

Nine minutes remained in the game and it was running clock thanks to the thirty-five point lead. Oakland would punch in another touchdown run to go up 42-0.

Maryville continued to fight to the end though as they scored on a long run to prevent the shut out and make it 42-7. Oakland would add one more touchdown before the final buzzer to officially win 49-7.

