Oakland Middle Teacher Receives Award From Former President Biden

Oakland Middle School social studies teacher Erin Nunley is a recent recipient of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM).

Before teaching social studies at Oakland, Nunley taught science at Overall Creek Elementary School.

Nunley attended a dinner in 2022 to celebrate being named a state finalist, but the final list of honorees was released earlier this month.

“It’s a huge honor,” Nunley said. “I know there are many other teachers who are deserving of this recognition, so it is humbling. Everyone can’t be recognized so the fact that I was seen is a huge honor.”

This is Nunley’s first year with RCS but her 21st in year in education.

“I came to RCS because I want to teach middle school students,” Nunley said. “This is my place and I love being a middle school teacher.”

Along with the recognition, Nunley will visit Washington, D.C. to be honored at the White House sometime this year.

Both PAEMST and PAESMEM honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, which administers the awards on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). These awards highlight the importance of fostering innovation and excellence in STEM education.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM) was established by Congress in 1995. This award honors the hard work and dedication for broadening participation in STEM pathways and demonstrating excellence in mentoring individuals from groups that are underrepresented in STEM education and the workforce. Colleagues, administrators, and students nominate individuals and organizations for exemplary mentoring and a national selection committee assesses the nominations before recommending awardees to the National Science Foundation and The White House OSTP.

