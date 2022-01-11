Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Director Bill Spurlock

Rutherford County Schools

A 15-year-old Oakland High School student who wanted to get out of class allegedly threatened other students on an Instagram account Tuesday, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

The male student was charged with making a false report and taken to the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center, said Detective Will Pinson. Data from the social media account linked the student.

“He had no intention of harming anyone at the school,” Pinson said.

SRO Capt. Brad Harrison said Oakland School Resource Officers Jeremy Murdock and Mic Rea interviewed several students to help track down the students.

Sgt. Scott Culp and other SROs helped increase security at the school and aided in the investigation, he said.

“Jeremy Murdock and Mic Rea did a good job in handling this,” Harrison said.

The student will be remanded to alternative school, according to the school district.

“I commend students for doing the right thing and bringing this threat to the attention of our administrators,” Director of Schools Bill Spurlock said. “We need students to understand that making false threats in an attempt to disrupt school is not funny and will not be tolerated.”

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh commended the SROs and detectives and dispatch.

“The SROs, the dispatchers who fielded parents’ calls and the detectives who investigated take these matters very seriously to ensure the safety of the students,” Fitzhugh said.