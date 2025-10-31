Oakland High School’s Becky Fuqua Named RCS Nurse Of The Year

Hired in August 2006, Becky Fuqua has served as Oakland High School’s nurse for nearly 20 years. In that time, she has been much more than a nurse — she has been a mentor, a calm in every storm and a fearless leader whose warmth radiates through every hallway.

Fuqua’s kindness is unwavering, her compassion unmatched and her ability to make every student and staff member feel seen, heard and respected is nothing short of extraordinary. “Becky never makes anyone feel small for asking a question,” one colleague said.

“Instead, she lifts others up with grace and wisdom, guiding new staff with the depth of her experience and the generosity of her spirit.”

Her impact reaches far beyond the nurse’s office. Whether it’s a student shouting “Hi, Nurse Becky!” from across a grocery store aisle or a staff member finding comfort in her steady presence, Fuqua’s influence is woven into the very fabric of the school and community.

As another colleague beautifully put it, “I hope one day I can be a ‘Nurse Becky.'”

