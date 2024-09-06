Oakland High School Graduate Joins Phoenix Suns Coaching Staff

By Barton Henley

Growing up in Murfreesboro, Chaisson Allen’s childhood dream was to play in the NBA.

“When I realized that wasn’t going to happen, the next thing for me was making sure I fulfill that dream in some way,” he said. “My parents were my coaches growing up, so I always saw it modeled. I knew it would be part of my life in some way.

A standout basketball at Oakland High School from 2004-2007, Allen was recently hired to join Mike Budenholzer’s staff with the Phoenix Suns. Allen spent the previous three seasons as head coach of the NBA G-League’s Wisconsin Herd.

Two people in particular, Allen said, showed him there was more to being a coach than the sport itself.

“My coaches in Rutherford County cared for me and that shaped my coaching,” Allen said. “[Former Central Middle basketball coach] Ron Couey and [Former Oakland High basketball coach] Randy King were some of the best coaches in the area. They both cared for me as a man and player.”

King coached Allen from 2004 to 2007. Allen earned all district and all state awards multiple times as a Patriot. He was inducted into the Oakland Hall of Fame in 2023.

“Allen was a coach’s dream. He was like having a coach on the floor,” King said. “He would come to me often and tell me what would work on the floor and sure enough, it would work almost every time. I am so proud seeing Chaisson have so much success.”

Allen went on to graduate from Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts in 2011 where he holds a place in the school’s hall of fame. He went on to play professional basketball in Croatia, Greece, Israel, Poland and Turkey.

“After my fifth or sixth year of playing overseas, I called [University of Miami head basketball] Coach Jim Larrañaga up for advice. He offered me an opportunity to be a part of his coaching staff at the University of Miami.”

After all his experience playing and coaching, one thing has always stuck with Allen: caring for the people on his team.

“I want the players to know that I care. I see myself adding value to Phoenix’s staff by putting in sweat-equity,” Allen said. “Being on the practice floor with the players and hearing what they are saying allows me to have a better perspective of the game. I want to help them in any way I can.”

Allen says something special is brewing inside the Suns’ organization.

“We have all the pieces in place here in Phoenix,” Allen said. “Being able to come in on the front end of all this and build on what’s already here is really exciting for me.”

The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Lakers to begin their season on October 6.

