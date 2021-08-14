fanuc robot
PHOTOS / KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools

Oakland High School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Nissan’s donation of a FANUC robot to an already state of the art mechatronics classroom.

Paul Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Mark Little and Nathan Carroll were on hand from Nissan along with Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, County Commissioner Robert Peay, School Board members Coy Young, Tiffany Johnson, Sheila Bratton, Jim Estes and Tammy Sharp, and Director of Schools Bill Spurlock.

Oakland Principal John Marshall, several Oakland administrators, district-level administrators, industry partners and representatives from the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce were also at the ceremony.

“This is a very special day for us,” Marshall said, explaining Nissan’s donation “is a tremendous example of what happens with great partnerships working together.”

Indeed, it was an example of public education and industry working together for the benefit of students.

The agreement between Nissan and Rutherford County Schools was signed in 2019, which called for increased electricity to the classroom, elevated ceiling and a third-party evaluation upon completion of the installation.

Anthony, manager of digital acceleration and maintenance global reliability at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, referred to mechatronics at Oakland as “a very successful program.” In fact, Anthony singled out Oakland alumnus and current Nissan intern Orrin Sagman as a “poster child” for its success.

As many as a dozen other former mechatronics students from Oakland were also in attendance.

“What does this do for our students,” asked Leonard Ciletti, who has led the mechatronics program at Oakland since its inception. “When students leave here, they know how to program a robot. … It’s a great advantage and a great skillset these students leave here with.”

“For them to come back here shows the camaraderie we built here. They’re kind of their own fraternity and sorority here,” continued Ciletti, who added, “It can’t be done without our partners.”

More Photos


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here