Oakland vs. Lebanon, November 19

Final Score: 45-20

The Patriots were in total control of this game and proved why they are still championship favorites.

Isaiah Horton made a huge statement running back the opening kick off for 70 yards. He caught a touchdown as well from Kade Hewitt.

At the half Oakland lead 35-7 and for most of the second half was in cruise control.

The Jordan James and Antonio Patterson duo was too much for the Blue Devils to handle. They combined for 4 touchdowns.

At the start of the 4th quarter Oakland’s starters were pulled as they held a 42-7 lead. Jaylen Abston of Lebanon took advantage of this and tossed 2 late scores. He finished the game with 3 but much like the rest of Oakland’s opponents this season did not have much success.

Oakland will square off with Maryville High School next week. This will be a grudge match as the Red Rebels were knocked off last year by the Patriots and the year prior Maryville won.