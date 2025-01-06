O’Reilly’s Hat Trick Powers Preds Past Flames

Ryan O’Reilly recorded his sixth-career hat trick to lead the Nashville Predators past the Calgary Flames by a 4-1 final on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The result gives the Preds a perfect back-to-back set to start 2025 following last night’s triumph in Vancouver – and their 999th victory in franchise history.

Fedor Svechkov also tallied in the win, and Justus Annunen made 31 saves to help Nashville to their second win in as many nights, a satisfying ending to a challenging 48 hours in two tough buildings to enter.

The Predators will conclude their five-game jaunt away from home – and sixth overall – when they return to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Tuesday night. The Preds will be back at Bridgestone Arena next Saturday night to host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Source; Nashville Predators

