NYC Nurse Thanks Fellow Heroes at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Trinette Lewis is a New York City nurse who pursued the profession because she loved studying anatomy and physiology and wanted to apply that knowledge in a tangible way. She says that her appreciation for her career has evolved in recent months, explaining: “Once the pandemic began, I realized that nursing is more than a profession. It’s a calling; it’s a movement, and it’s a beautiful expression of love.”

Trinette has been working tirelessly on the front lines at Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Earlier this month, she had the opportunity to take a much-deserved break to visit her mom in Murfreesboro. Though it would have been understandable if Trinette had used her vacation time to relax, she had something else in mind. “I wanted to show appreciation to the nurses at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford because they have selflessly helped treat my grandmother, brother, and sister over the years,” says Trinette. “While I’m far away in New York City, I am very grateful that I can trust Ascension Saint Thomas to care for my family when they are sick.”

Determined to express thanks for Murfreesboro’s hard-working caregivers, Trinette and her mom delivered glazed donuts, hot coffee, and handmade prayer cards to the nursing staff. Trinette calls her gesture a small token of gratitude for “the big ways nurses have helped our nation rise above this pandemic.” To the nurses at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, however, Trinette’s gift was anything but small.

Trinette is now safely back at work in New York City.