Tennessee begins to thaw out with warmer temperatures today, Saturday, January 8, 2022.

But, an approaching front will bring gusty winds, heavy rains, and thunderstorms tonight through Sunday afternoon. Temps will drop below freezing Sunday night through early Monday morning and your morning drive could be impacted.

1.5″-3″ of rain is forecast for Middle Tennessee between tonight and tomorrow. With snow runoff already filling creeks and rivers, flood-prone areas should be weather aware.

We will monitor conditions throughout the evening and through tomorrow and update as needed.

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind around 10 mph.