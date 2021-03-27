The National Weather Service (NWS) has surveyed the damage from the March 25th severe weather event and have concluded that three tornadoes touched down across Middle Tennessee, including one in Smyrna.

Here is information from NWS Survey (this information is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the events).

Waynesboro EF-2 Tornado

Estimated Peak Wind: 130 mph

Path Length /statute/: 22.3 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 350 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 1

The tornado touched down just northeast of the city of Waynesboro and increased in intensity rapidly. A few trees and outbuildings were destroyed before moving into several neighborhoods taking roofs off several homes. One minor injury occurred in this area.

This tornado then stayed on the ground for over 20 miles moving across the heavily wooded terrain of northeast Wayne, extreme northwestern Lawrence, and extreme southern Lewis Counties.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted in northeast Wayne County making it fairly easy to determine the tornado width of 350 yards. A total of 5 high power TVA electrical steel poles were bent causing widespread power outages in Wayne County. The tornado finally

weakened to EF-0 as it crossed into Lawrence and Lewis Counties before completely dissipating just southwest of Mt. Pleasant.

Smyrna EF-1 Tornado

Rating: EF-1

Estimated Peak Wind: 95 mph

Path Length /statute/: 2.2 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 100 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

A brief EF-1 tornado touched down in between La Vergne and Smyrna and moved northeast through a very residential area off of Rock Springs Road. Dozens of houses sustained minor to moderate roof damage in 3 different neighborhoods. The tornado lifted just before reaching I-24 and StoneCrest Medical Center.

Gladeville EF-0 Tornado

Rating: EF-0

Estimated Peak Wind: 85 mph

Path Length /statute/: 3.2 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 75 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0

A brief EF-0 tornado touched down just north of the Nashville Superspeedway and continued northeast, lifting just before reaching Highway 231 and the Cedars of Lebanon State Park.

Mostly downed trees and broken large branches were observed. Several outbuildings had some minor roof damage including a few warehouses.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EF0…Weak……65 to 85 mph

EF1…Weak……86 to 110 mph

EF2…Strong….111 to 135 mph

EF3…Strong….136 to 165 mph

EF4…Violent…166 to 200 mph

EF5…Violent…>200 mph