NWS Confirms EF-2 Tornado Struck Parts of Davidson and Sumner Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9.

NWS started with the Clarksville area and the Madison/Hendersonville/Gallatin area. The NWS will release details as they complete storm surveys but all of the details of each storm won’t be available until later this week.

As of December 10, the NWS storm survey findings are as follows:

Clarksville: EF-3 with winds of 150 mph.

Madison/Hendersonville/Gallatin: (preliminary) EF-2 with winds of 125 mph.

Storm surveys can take a long time to complete. Here are the steps the NWS takes to complete a storm survey.