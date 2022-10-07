Friday, October 7, 2022
Now Screaming on Prime Video 2022

Michael Carpenter
By Michael Carpenter
From ghosts to ghouls and monsters that drool, Prime Video has all the streams that scream for this Halloween season in 2022.

Available Now

  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019)
  • A Quiet Place II (2021)
  • Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
  • The Addams Family (2019)
  • The Addams Family 2 (2021)
  • An American Werewolf in London (1981)
  • American Horror Story S1-9 (2011)
  • Audrey Rose (1977)
  • Baby Boom (1987)
  • Backwoods (2008)
  • Bingo Hell (2021)
  • Black As Night (2021)
  • Black Box (2020)
  • The Blair Witch Project (1999)
  • Book Of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
  • Buffy The Vampire Slayer S1-7 (1997)
  • Cabin Fever (2003)
  • Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2009)
  • Candyman (2021)
  • Cold Case (2021)
  • Cold Creek Manor (2003)
  • The Descent (2006)
  • Edward Scissorhands (1990)
  • Evil Eye (2020)
  • Firestarter (2022)
  • Fright Night (2011)
  • Goodnight Mommy (2022)
  • Hannibal (2001)Hostel (2006)
  • I Am A Ghost (2014)
  • I See You (2019)
  • Jennifer’s Body (2009)
  • Juan of the Dead (2012)
  • Killer Among Us (2021)
  • Let the Right One In (2008)
  • The Lie (2020)
  • Madres (2021)
  • The Manor (2021)
  • My Best Friend’s Exorcism (2022)
  • My Bloody Valentine (2009)
  • Nocturne (2020)
  • Open Water (2004)
  • Pulse (2005)
  • Rings (2017)
  • The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
  • Ryde (2017)
  • Sharknado (2013)
  • Shutter Island (2010)
  • The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
  • Smiley Face Killers (2020)
  • Teen Wolf S1-6 (2011)
  • Teen Wolf Too (1987)
  • Trollhunter (2011)
  • Truth Seekers (2020)
  • Vampire’s Suck (2010)
  • Vivarium (2020)
  • Wolf Creek 2 (2014)

October 6

  • Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

October 12

  • The ABCs of Death (2013)

October 14

  • Juju Stories (2021)
  • Torn Hearts (2022)

October 19

  • ABCs of Death 2 (2014)
  • Kiss of the Damned (2013)

October 20

  • American Horror Story S10 (2021)

October 28

  • Run Sweetheart Run (2022)

October 31

  • Unhuman (2022)
  • The Devil’s Hour (2022)

