November 8, 2022 Election Results

Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found.
We have listed the unofficial election results for Tennessee Governor, the four Constitutional Amendments on the ballot and the U.S. House of Representatives, TN Senate and TN House of Representatives for our coverage area (Cheatham, Dickson, Davidson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties).
Results as of 10:30pm Tuesday, November 8
Tennessee Governor
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Bill Lee
|Republican
|1,085,757
|65.69%
|Jason Brantley Martin
|Democratic
|531,962
|32.19%
|John Gentry
|Independent
|14,514
|0.88%
|Constance M. Every
|Independent
|9,534
|0.58%
|Deborah Rouse
|Independent
|3,511
|0.21%
|Rick Tyler
|Independent
|2,264
|0.14%
|Charles Van Morgan
|Independent
|1,767
|0.11%
|Basil Marceaux
|Independent
|1,490
|0.09%
|Alfred O’Neil
|Independent
|1,157
|0.07%
|Michael E. Scantland
|Independent
|771
|0.05%
Constitutional Amendments
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|
|1,086,960
|69.92%
|No
|
|467,707
|30.08%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|
|1,116,097
|74.63%
|No
|
|379,340
|25.37%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|
|1,226,674
|79.44%
|No
|
|317,504
|20.56%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Yes
|
|971,829
|63.41%
|No
|
|560,727
|36.59%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Scott DesJarlais
|Republican
|113,818
|71.73%
|Wayne Steele
|Democratic
|38,937
|24.54%
|Mike Winton
|Independent
|2,745
|1.73%
|Clyde Benson
|Independent
|1,616
|1.02%
|David Leighton Jones
|Independent
|623
|0.39%
|Tharon Chandler
|Independent
|526
|0.33%
|Joseph “Krishnadas” Magyer
|Independent
|421
|0.27%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Andy Ogles
|Republican
|118,681
|56.02%
|Heidi Campbell
|Democratic
|89,300
|42.15%
|Derrick Brantley
|Independent
|1,999
|0.94%
|Daniel Cooper
|Independent
|1,085
|0.51%
|Rick Shannon
|Independent
|808
|0.38%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|John Rose
|Republican
|121,358
|67.68%
|Randal Cooper
|Democratic
|57,962
|32.32%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Mark E Green
|Republican
|105,750
|60.90%
|Odessa Kelly
|Democratic
|64,605
|37.21%
|Steven J. Hooper
|Independent
|3,284
|1.89%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Dawn White
|Republican
|31,906
|64.73%
|Kelly Northcutt
|Democratic
|17,383
|35.27%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Mark Pody
|Republican
|38,980
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Charlane Oliver
|Democratic
|27,799
|83.46%
|Pime Hernandez
|Republican
|5,510
|16.54%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Jeff Yarbro
|Democratic
|28,637
|77.23%
|Rueben Dockery
|Independent
|8,442
|22.77%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Kerry Roberts
|Republican
|43,116
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Jack Johnson
|Republican
|55,436
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Robert Stevens
|Republican
|8,332
|63.69%
|Jeff Crum
|Democratic
|4,750
|36.31%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Tim Rudd
|Republican
|9,133
|61.09%
|Laura Bohling
|Democratic
|5,816
|38.91%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|William Slater
|Republican
|12,899
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Charlie Baum
|Republican
|9,447
|65.50%
|Bill Levine
|Democratic
|4,977
|34.50%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Michael Hale
|Republican
|14,865
|83.40%
|Tom Cook
|Democratic
|2,958
|16.60%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|William Lamberth
|Republican
|11,256
|76.84%
|Kesa Fowler
|Democratic
|3,393
|23.16%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Johnny C. Garrett
|Republican
|12,651
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Clark Boyd
|Republican
|16,012
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Bryan Terry
|Republican
|11,555
|67.12%
|Matt Ferry
|Democratic
|5,660
|32.88%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Mike Sparks
|Republican
|7,693
|59.60%
|Morgan Woodberry
|Democratic
|5,215
|40.40%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Bo Mitchell
|Democratic
|9,091
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Bill Beck
|Democratic
|14,252
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Justin Jones
|Democratic
|8,011
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Jason L. Powell
|Democratic
|8,333
|66.99%
|Dia Hart
|Republican
|4,106
|33.01%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Vincent Dixie
|Democratic
|11,325
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|John Ray Clemmons
|Democratic
|6,985
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Bob Freeman
|Democratic
|15,158
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Susan M Lynn
|Republican
|15,893
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Harold M. Love, Jr.
|Democratic
|10,009
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Caleb Hemmer
|Democratic
|14,076
|52.62%
|Michelle Foreman
|Republican
|12,674
|47.38%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Darren Jernigan
|Democratic
|10,805
|60.35%
|Christopher Huff
|Republican
|7,100
|39.65%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Gino Bulso
|Republican
|16,730
|65.94%
|Steven Cervantes
|Democratic
|8,643
|34.06%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Jake McCalmon
|Republican
|16,696
|69.37%
|Kisha Davis
|Democratic
|7,373
|30.63%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Scott E. Cepicky
|Republican
|15,078
|70.70%
|Jameson Manor
|Democratic
|6,248
|29.30%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Sam Whitson
|Republican
|18,480
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Sabi (Doc) Kumar
|Republican
|14,554
|100.00%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Jody Barrett
|Republican
|12,552
|78.37%
|Candie Loreeta Hedge
|Democratic
|3,203
|20.00%
|Leonard D. (Lenny) Ladner
|Independent
|262
|1.64%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Kip Capley
|Republican
|14,584
|81.71%
|David P. Carson II
|Democratic
|3,264
|18.29%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Mary J Littleton
|Republican
|13,077
|73.62%
|Krystle James
|Democratic
|4,685
|26.38%
|Candidate
|Party
|Votes
|%
|Todd Warner
|Republican
|13,527
|73.93%
|Angela Hughes
|Democratic
|4,771
|26.07%
