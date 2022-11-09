November 8, 2022 Election Results

Below are the unofficial election results from the November 8, 2022 election. We’ve listed the unofficial results from the state and federal elections. If your county held municipal elections, scroll down to find a link to your local election commission website where the results can be found.

We have listed the unofficial election results for Tennessee Governor, the four Constitutional Amendments on the ballot and the U.S. House of Representatives, TN Senate and TN House of Representatives for our coverage area (Cheatham, Dickson, Davidson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties).

Results as of 10:30pm Tuesday, November 8

Tennessee Governor

Governor View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Bill Lee Republican 1,085,757 65.69% Jason Brantley Martin Democratic 531,962 32.19% John Gentry Independent 14,514 0.88% Constance M. Every Independent 9,534 0.58% Deborah Rouse Independent 3,511 0.21% Rick Tyler Independent 2,264 0.14% Charles Van Morgan Independent 1,767 0.11% Basil Marceaux Independent 1,490 0.09% Alfred O’Neil Independent 1,157 0.07% Michael E. Scantland Independent 771 0.05%

Constitutional Amendments

Constitutional Amendment 1 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Yes 1,086,960 69.92% No 467,707 30.08%

Constitutional Amendment 2 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Yes 1,116,097 74.63% No 379,340 25.37%

Constitutional Amendment 3 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Yes 1,226,674 79.44% No 317,504 20.56%

Constitutional Amendment 4 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Yes 971,829 63.41% No 560,727 36.59%

United States House of Representatives District 4 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Scott DesJarlais Republican 113,818 71.73% Wayne Steele Democratic 38,937 24.54% Mike Winton Independent 2,745 1.73% Clyde Benson Independent 1,616 1.02% David Leighton Jones Independent 623 0.39% Tharon Chandler Independent 526 0.33% Joseph “Krishnadas” Magyer Independent 421 0.27%

United States House of Representatives District 5 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Andy Ogles Republican 118,681 56.02% Heidi Campbell Democratic 89,300 42.15% Derrick Brantley Independent 1,999 0.94% Daniel Cooper Independent 1,085 0.51% Rick Shannon Independent 808 0.38%

United States House of Representatives District 6 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % John Rose Republican 121,358 67.68% Randal Cooper Democratic 57,962 32.32%

United States House of Representatives District 7 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Mark E Green Republican 105,750 60.90% Odessa Kelly Democratic 64,605 37.21% Steven J. Hooper Independent 3,284 1.89%

Tennessee Senate District 13 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Dawn White Republican 31,906 64.73% Kelly Northcutt Democratic 17,383 35.27%

Tennessee Senate District 17 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Mark Pody Republican 38,980 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 19 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Charlane Oliver Democratic 27,799 83.46% Pime Hernandez Republican 5,510 16.54%

Tennessee Senate District 21 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Jeff Yarbro Democratic 28,637 77.23% Rueben Dockery Independent 8,442 22.77%

Tennessee Senate District 23 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Kerry Roberts Republican 43,116 100.00%

Tennessee Senate District 27 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Jack Johnson Republican 55,436 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 13 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Robert Stevens Republican 8,332 63.69% Jeff Crum Democratic 4,750 36.31%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 34 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Tim Rudd Republican 9,133 61.09% Laura Bohling Democratic 5,816 38.91%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 35 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % William Slater Republican 12,899 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 37 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Charlie Baum Republican 9,447 65.50% Bill Levine Democratic 4,977 34.50%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 40 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Michael Hale Republican 14,865 83.40% Tom Cook Democratic 2,958 16.60%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 44 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % William Lamberth Republican 11,256 76.84% Kesa Fowler Democratic 3,393 23.16%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 45 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Johnny C. Garrett Republican 12,651 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 46 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Clark Boyd Republican 16,012 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 48 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Bryan Terry Republican 11,555 67.12% Matt Ferry Democratic 5,660 32.88%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 49 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Mike Sparks Republican 7,693 59.60% Morgan Woodberry Democratic 5,215 40.40%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 50 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Bo Mitchell Democratic 9,091 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 51 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Bill Beck Democratic 14,252 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 52 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Justin Jones Democratic 8,011 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 53 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Jason L. Powell Democratic 8,333 66.99% Dia Hart Republican 4,106 33.01%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 54 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Vincent Dixie Democratic 11,325 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 55 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % John Ray Clemmons Democratic 6,985 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 56 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Bob Freeman Democratic 15,158 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 57 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Susan M Lynn Republican 15,893 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 58 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Harold M. Love, Jr. Democratic 10,009 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 59 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Caleb Hemmer Democratic 14,076 52.62% Michelle Foreman Republican 12,674 47.38%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 60 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Darren Jernigan Democratic 10,805 60.35% Christopher Huff Republican 7,100 39.65%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 61 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Gino Bulso Republican 16,730 65.94% Steven Cervantes Democratic 8,643 34.06%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 63 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Jake McCalmon Republican 16,696 69.37% Kisha Davis Democratic 7,373 30.63%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 64 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Scott E. Cepicky Republican 15,078 70.70% Jameson Manor Democratic 6,248 29.30%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 65 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Sam Whitson Republican 18,480 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 66 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Sabi (Doc) Kumar Republican 14,554 100.00%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 69 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Jody Barrett Republican 12,552 78.37% Candie Loreeta Hedge Democratic 3,203 20.00% Leonard D. (Lenny) Ladner Independent 262 1.64%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 71 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Kip Capley Republican 14,584 81.71% David P. Carson II Democratic 3,264 18.29%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 78 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Mary J Littleton Republican 13,077 73.62% Krystle James Democratic 4,685 26.38%

Tennessee House of Representatives District 92 View County Breakdown Candidate Party Votes % Todd Warner Republican 13,527 73.93% Angela Hughes Democratic 4,771 26.07%

Click on the following links for election information in your county: