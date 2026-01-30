Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches Banana Pudding and Dubai Chocolate Flavors

Nothing Bundt Cakes is launching two limited-time flavors this spring, bringing back the fan-favorite Banana Pudding Cake alongside a trendy new Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up flavor. The specialty cake company, recognized as America’s No. 1 food brand, will roll out these seasonal offerings beginning in mid-February 2026 at locations nationwide.

Banana Pudding Cake Returns February 15 Through April 5

The beloved Banana Pudding Cake makes its highly anticipated comeback on February 15, 2026, available through April 5 while supplies last. This nostalgic flavor features warm banana cake baked with real banana purée and real Mini NILLA Wafers, then filled and drizzled with creamy vanilla pudding. Customers can order the Banana Pudding Cake in all available sizes, making it suitable for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations.

Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up Flavor Debuts March 2-15

Nothing Bundt Cakes is bringing the viral Dubai chocolate trend to its bakeries for the first time with a limited-edition Dubai Chocolate Pop-Up flavor. Available exclusively from March 2-15, 2026, in Bundtlet size only, this indulgent creation starts with the brand’s signature Chocolate Chocolate Chip cake base. The cake is filled with pistachio cream and shredded phyllo mixture, then topped with chocolate ganache cream cheese frosting and finished with gold sprinkles. This marks the first time Nothing Bundt Cakes has incorporated the popular Dubai chocolate trend into its menu.

How to Order Spring Limited-Time Flavors

Both spring flavors will be available at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries across the United States while supplies last. Customers can place orders for pickup or delivery through the Nothing Bundt Cakes website or by downloading the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

