Nothing Bundt Cakes Introduces Peppermint and Coconut Holiday Flavors

Nothing Bundt Cakes is kicking off the season of festivities with a lineup of winter flavors that is sure to sweeten every gathering. This year’s assortment includes the return of the fan-favorite Peppermint Chocolate Chip, alongside the brand-new limited-time Pop-Up – Coconut Cream Snowflake.

Coconut Cream Snowflake (Dec. 1-14) – This fluffy coconut cake is filled and drizzled with vanilla pudding and topped with delicate coconut flakes and winter snowflake sprinkles for a sweet crunch. Available in personal-sized Bundtlets for a limited two-week run, while supplies last.

Peppermint Chocolate Chip (Dec. 8-Jan. 4) – A decadent chocolate cake packed with chocolate chips and peppermint pieces. Available in all Bundt Cake sizes, while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is introducing these offerings as part of its Bundtember gift guide, highlighting creative ways to enhance celebrations among loved ones. Perfect for big parties, gifting or cozy nights in, these irresistible flavors offer a simple, joyful and practical way to make any occasion shine brighter and relieve any holiday stress.

These flavors will be available for a limited time at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide. To find the nearest bakery or order online for pickup or delivery, visit NothingBundtCakes.com or download the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play .

