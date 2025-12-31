Nothing Bundt Cakes® Brings Back Fan-Favorite Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cake and Debuts Chocolate-Frosted Delight

Nothing Bundt Cakes is ringing in the new year with a lineup of indulgent flavors crafted for treating yourself and delighting others. Beginning Jan. 5, the brand will celebrate the triumphant return of its record-breaking Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cake, followed by its first-ever chocolate-frosted Bundt — a dessert created for fans eager to experience something entirely new.

The Biscoff® Cookie Butter Cake’s comeback is thanks to unprecedented demand during its 2025 introduction. After selling out in 233 bakeries nationwide and receiving numerous requests from fans, the brand decided to bring it back in a bigger way. The comforting spice cake features Biscoff® Cookie Butter baked into the batter and drizzled on top, as well as real Biscoff® cookies baked into the base and layered on top. The cake will be available Jan. 5 through Feb. 15 in all cake sizes, while supplies last.

Also joining the lineup is the New-Fashioned Marble With Chocolate Frosting Pop-Up flavor, marking the first time Nothing Bundt Cakes has offered a dessert with chocolate frosting. The classic yellow and chocolate marble delicacy is topped with rich chocolate ganache cream cheese frosting and finished with chocolate-coated wafers. The flavor will be available Jan. 12-25 in Bundtlet size only, while supplies last.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the bakery is unveiling the new Chocolate Raspberry Heart Made with DOVE® Pop-Up flavor, created for gifting and enjoying time with loved ones. The chocolate cake is filled with raspberry puree, crowned with Nothing Bundt Cakes’ signature cream cheese frosting and topped with a silky DOVE® chocolate heart — perfectly packaged with DOVE PROMISES® to inspire smiles. Guests can also purchase this offering in Bundtlet Towers, perfect for gifting to those special someones throughout the Valentine’s season. The flavor will be available Feb. 2–15 in Bundtlet size only, while supplies last.

“The beginning of the year is filled with reasons to gather and opportunities to give the gift of our special cakes to anyone you love,” said Dolf Berle, CEO at Nothing Bundt Cakes. “With this lineup, we wanted to make it easy for guests to bring something special — a Bundt Cake that fits every occasion, whether it’s celebrating with others or treating yourself to a moment of joy.”

These flavors will be available for a limited time at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide. To find the nearest bakery or order online for pickup or delivery, visit nothingbundtcakes.com or download the Nothing Bundt Cakes mobile app from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Founded in 1997, Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes is the nation’s largest specialty cake company, with more than 700 franchised and corporate bakeries in 40-plus states and Canada, with plans to have one thousand units by 2027. Bakeries Bring the Joy® by offering handcrafted Bundt Cakes for pickup or delivery in a variety of flavors and sizes, such as Bundtinis®, the brand’s cupcake-sized Bundt Cakes, Bundtlets and Bundt Cakes, plus decorations and gift options for life’s “just because” moments and special celebrations. Nothing Bundt Cakes has earned recognition as America’s No. 1 Favorite Brand in Technomic’s America’s Favorite Chains survey and is the fifth-fastest-growing brand according to Yelp’s 2025 ranking, in addition to remaining in the top 100 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking.

For more information about Nothing Bundt Cakes, visit nothingbundtcakes.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit nothingbundtcakes.com/ franchise-opportunities/.

