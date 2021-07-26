elony solicitation of a minor
Christie Wighton, 45, of Catawba, N.C

Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

A North Carolina woman was charged with three sexual-related charges of a 15-year-old Rutherford County juvenile she met online, a sheriff’s detective said.

Christie Wighton, 45, of Catawba, N.C., was charged with felony solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Amanda McPherson.

The juvenile’s mother became aware after looking through her teen’s phone and finding media accounts with concerning messages, McPherson said. The mother contacted the sheriff’s office. The juvenile apparently met Wighton on social media.

McPherson arrested Wighton when she traveled to Rutherford County to meet the juvenile Sunday.

Wighton was booked into Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where her bond was set at $225,000. A hearing is schedule Oct. 6 in General Sessions Court.

As a precaution, McPherson suggested parents should be aware of their children’s social media accounts and their online contacts.

Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said sex crimes against children online is a widespread issue.

“It’s important for parents to be vigilant and have open conversations for the sake of your children’s safety,” Craig said.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here