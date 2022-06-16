To better serve the financial needs of its customers, Norcom Mortgage, a family-owned mortgage company with nearly 40 locations nationwide, is excited to announce the opening of a new branch in Middle Tennessee. This office, located at 1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Suite 3A-6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn., marks Norcom’s first Tennessee location.

The branch will be led by Vice President, Area Manager Scott Joines, who has more than 20 years of mortgage, banking and finance experience, and is a licensed professional in Indiana and Tennessee. Prior to joining Norcom, Joines was a Branch Manager for PacRes Mortgage, where he utilized his customer service skills to identify the best financing options for his clients.

“Education and customer service are my top priorities. I personally work one on one with my clients to understand their needs and become a reliable resource for them,” said Joines. “I look forward to building those types of relationships with the Middle Tennessee residents and becoming a part of this amazing community.”

“This is an exciting time for Norcom as the Murfreesboro office is the ninth branch we have opened in 2022, and expect to have others operational before the end of the year,” said Vice President of Retail Lending, James Morin. “We look forward to becoming a part of the greater Murfreesboro community, sharing our financial expertise, and assisting future homeowners with their home buying needs.”

Cincinnati, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Sandwich, Mass.; South Deerfield, Mass.; Rockledge, Fla.; Weston, Fla.; Willimantic, Conn.; and York, Maine offices were opened earlier this year.

To contact the Murfreesboro office, please call (615) 586-2234. For more information about Norcom, please visit www.norcommortgage.com or www.themortgagesuperman.com.

About Norcom Mortgage

Established in 1989, Norcom Mortgage is a growing family-owned mortgage company with 260 employees and nearly 40 locations nationwide. Our programs vary and are flexible, whether you are a first-time homebuyer, an experienced mortgage shopper, a veteran, looking to refinance, and beyond. To learn more, visit https://norcommortgage.com