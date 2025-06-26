Nominations Open for 2025 Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee Contest

The Tennessee Manufacturers Association is proud to announce that the 2025 “Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee” contest is now live. This annual event highlights the diversity of Tennessee’s manufacturing sector while promoting greater awareness of the rewarding career opportunities it offers.
From food and beverages to motor vehicles, appliances, and machinery, the contest invites the public to showcase the incredible products made right in our local communities. Once a nomination is submitted, the product will compete in a popular vote round in July. The Top 16 Tennessee-made products then advance to compete to win the ultimate prize – being named the Coolest Thing Made in Tennessee!
2025 Key Contest Dates to Remember:
- Nominations Open: June 16 – June 30
- Nominations Announced: July 14
- Popular Round Voting July 15 – July 29
- Top 16 Voting: August 5 – August 12
- Top 8 Voting: August 15 – August 22
- Final Voting (Top Four): September 9 – September 26
- Winner Announced: October 1
