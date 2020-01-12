Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, has opened nominations for its 55th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards.

The Conservation Achievement Awards are the state’s longest-standing and inclusive conservation awards. Details and nomination materials can be found at tnwf.org/CAA. Nominations close March 6.

Past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong volunteers from every corner of the state. The Awards bring together conservationists with varying interests, backgrounds and viewpoints.

“The differences among our winners over the last half-century shows that successful conservation depends on a diverse and collaborative effort,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation.

Nominations are accepted in nearly 20 categories–from Conservationist of the Year to Youth Conservationist–to continue this tradition that’s strengthened the conservation community and celebrated outstanding work.

Award winners will be celebrated at a luncheon in Nashville on May 15.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.