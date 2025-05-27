Nominations Now Open for Tennessee Early Educator Awards

Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE) is thrilled to announce the 2025 Tennessee Early Educator Awards. These awards aim to honor exceptional early childhood educators, elevate the early childhood education profession, and highlight the critical role high-quality early education plays for Tennessee’s children, families, and communities.

“We are delighted to announce the second annual Tennessee Early Educator Awards to spotlight the extraordinary dedication and impact of our state’s early educators,” said Blair Taylor, CEO of TQEE. “These awards are designed to showcase the importance of the early educator profession and to recognize those who demonstrate excellence in nurturing and educating our youngest learners.”

The awards will recognize 10 outstanding educators across the state, with 5 awards in each of the following categories: Birth through Preschool; and Kindergarten through 3rd Grade. Each awardee will receive a $1,000 cash prize, a shopping spree at Lakeshore Learning, an all-expenses-paid trip to Nashville, and a variety of other surprise gifts.

To be eligible for the award, an early educator must:

Be currently employed full-time in Tennessee, caring for and teaching children:

– Within the birth through preschool age range in a regulated center, family child care home, or school-based program

– OR within grades K-3 at a state-accredited public or charter school

The nomination window is open through Friday, June 6 at noon Central Time.

Anyone may submit a nomination, and self-nominations are also welcome. Nominations can be submitted through the TQEE website at TQEE Early Educator Awards.

Qualifying nominees will be invited to submit an application. Awards will be announced in the fall.

