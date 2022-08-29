Nolensville Finishes Little League World Series Run, Coach Calls Experience ‘Magical’

The Nolensville Little League Team has wrapped their experience at the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The local team ended their journey in fourth, following a 2-0 loss to the Asia Pacific team on Sunday. Despite not getting the W against Asia Pacific, Nolensville had a fantastic season and Little League experience. Coach Randy Huth called the experience “magical” in a press conference following the team’s game against Asia Pacific.

Honolulu, HI bested Curacao to become the LLBWS Champions.

Support for Nolensville

From cards to monetary donations to swag, the Nolensville Little League Team has been feeling the support from Middle Tennessee and beyond.

The team recently shared via social media that James McCann, of the New York Mets, and wife Jess surprised the boys with some gifts.

Nolensville’s LLBWS Journey

Aug 28 – Nolensville played Chinese Taipei (Asia Pacific region), lost 2-0

Aug 27 – Nolensville played Honolulu, HI (West region), lost 5-1

Aug 25- Nolensville played Pearland, Texas (Southwest Region), winning 7-1

Aug 24 – Nolensville played Honolulu, HI (West Region), lost 13-0

Aug 22 – Nolensville played Hagerstown, IN (Great Lakes region), winning 5-2

Aug 19 – Nolensville played Santa Clara, UT (Mountain region), winning 11-2

Aug 17 – Nolensville played Middleborough, MA (New England region), winning 5-3

How Nolensville Made it to LLBWS

Nolensville Little League captured the Southeast Region championship banner after winning four straight games and outscoring opponents 28-5 along the way. Led by experienced coach Randy Huth, who has brought a team to the Southeast Region tournament three out of the last five years, Nolensville Little League is building on their momentum as they make Tennessee’s 10th appearance in the LLBWS.

This is Nolensville’s second year in a row making it to the LLBWS. The team is comprised of 11 and 12-year olds from Nolensville, Franklin and Brentwood.

About Little League World Series

The Little League World Series comprises 20 teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10 international. The series began on Wednesday, August 17th and runs through August 28.

This is the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series, which started in 1947. This year’s tournament is the largest ever hosted with a total of 20 teams competing. International teams are also joining the tournament for the first time since 2019.