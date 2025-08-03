Noah Hicks Brings Small Town Does Tour to Nashville

Rising singer/songwriter Noah Hicks announces his headlining Small Town Does Tour. Presented by Peachtree Entertainment, the 16-date trek will kick off in Nashville, TN, on October 10 at Exit/In before continuing to cities including Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia and more, and concluding in Athens, GA, on November 5. Tickets on sale at noahhicksofficial.com. Fellow Georgia-native artists Brian Fuller and Reid Morris will join Hicks as support on the tour.

“This tour means a lot to me for a bunch of reasons. I named it the Small Town Does Tour after one of my recent songs because that really sums up who I am and where I come from,” shares Hicks. “We’ve been working hard on new music, and I can’t wait to finally get out there and share it with the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way!”

Hicks’ most recent track – and the Small Town Does Tour’s namesake – “Small Town Does” was released last month via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. Building on his small-town-centric catalogue that includes songs like the backroads ode “Dirt Roads Dirt (ft. Justin Moore)” and the nostalgia-tinged “Nights Memories Stories,” “Small Town Does” is a more introspective addition to his growing, down home-inspired repertoire.

