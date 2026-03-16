No. 15 Tennessee State Earns NCAA Tournament Berth

The Tennessee State men’s basketball team is heading to the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship as a No. 15 seed. The Tigers will face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Friday, March 20, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis in the Midwest Region, marking the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 1993–94 season.

Who Are the Key Players Leading Tennessee State?

OVC Player of the Year Aaron Nkrumah paced the Tigers throughout the season, ranking among the national leaders in steals while serving as the team’s primary scoring threat. Travis Harper II earned All-OVC First Team honors, and Dante Harris was named to the All-OVC Second Team and OVC All-Newcomer Team. The trio combined to average 46.8 points per game during the regular season.

When Is the Last Time Tennessee State Made the NCAA Tournament?

This marks Tennessee State’s first NCAA Tournament berth since the 1993–94 season and the program’s third trip to the tournament in the Division I era. The Tigers previously reached the tournament in 1992–93 and 1993–94, earning back-to-back OVC Tournament championships. In 1992–93, TSU entered as a No. 15 seed and fell to No. 2 seed Seton Hall 81–59 at Orlando Arena. The following season, the Tigers returned as a No. 14 seed and battled No. 3 seed Kentucky in Knoxville before falling 83–70.

Where and When Do the Tigers Play Iowa State?

Tennessee State will face No. 3 seed Iowa State on Friday, March 20, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis as part of the Midwest Region. Additional details regarding game time and broadcast information will be announced once finalized. For updates and complete coverage, visit TSUTigers.com.

Source: TSU

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