Nissan is recalling 688,946 Rogue SUVs because the electrical connector for the under dash harness may corrode if water or salt collects in the area. This corrosion can cause power failures and increases the risk of fire. The affected cars are Nissan Rogues from 2014 to 2016.

According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), corrosion in the electrical connector can cause the following:

Power window/seat failure

All-wheel drive warning light illumination

Battery drainage

Electrical Connector damage increases the risk of fire

Letters to owners are expected to be mailed out March 2, 2022.

Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-867-7669. Nissan’s number for this recall is R21B9.Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.