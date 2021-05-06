trauma informed

By JAMES EVANS
Rutherford County Schools

Nine Rutherford County schools have been accepted into a two-year training program to become “Trauma-Informed” schools.

Once completed, faculty and staff members at the schools will be equipped to better recognize and assist students who may be suffering from mental health issues, said Pamela Parker, behavior support specialist for Rutherford County Schools.

“We know many of our students come to us with multiple, stressful experiences in their lives,” Parker said.

The experiences may include a death in the family, an incarcerated parent, chronic health conditions or other traumatic events.

“Research shows us that while these issues impact children differently and to varying degrees, they can affect brain development and children’s ability to form nurturing, positive relationships and ultimately benefit from their school experience,” Parker said.

The nine schools include Holloway High School, John Colemon Elementary, LaVergne Lake Elementary, Oakland Middle School, Rocky Fork Elementary, Rocky Fork Middle School, Rutherford County Virtual School, Smyrna Elementary and Smyrna Primary.

As part of the training, each school will send up to five faculty members who will then bring the training back to school level. The outcome will be a “toolbox of strategies,” Parker said, for teachers to use when students are feeling overwhelmed or acting out.

The training is being facilitated by the Tennessee Department of Education.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here