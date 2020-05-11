By JAMES EVANS
Rutherford County Schools
Nine Rutherford County seniors representing five high schools have been awarded $10,000 scholarships by the Richard Siegel Foundation.
The scholarships will be spread over four years of college, according to the foundation.
Those seniors are:
Mariyah Draine – Oakland High School
Mykaela Elliott – Oakland High School
Breanna Evans – Smyrna High School
Patrick Jones – Central Magnet School
Iolanthe Klika – Siegel High School
Campbell Lester – Oakland High School
Kyla Patterson – Oakland High School
Jacob Brennan Reed – Blackman High School
Jessica Uhls – Blackman High School
The Richard Siegel Foundation is made up of the trustees committee from First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.
Upon his death, Mr. Siegel donated the land for the church, which was formerly located in downtown Murfreesboro. He also donated land to Rutherford County for schools and the City of Murfreesboro for a school and parks.
The Foundation accepts applications each year for consideration for the scholarships, which are open to any senior in Rutherford County. In addition to the annual scholarships, the organization also accepts annual requests from schools for grants projects.