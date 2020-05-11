By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

Nine Rutherford County seniors representing five high schools have been awarded $10,000 scholarships by the Richard Siegel Foundation.

The scholarships will be spread over four years of college, according to the foundation.

Those seniors are:

Mariyah Draine – Oakland High School

Mykaela Elliott – Oakland High School

Breanna Evans – Smyrna High School

Patrick Jones – Central Magnet School

Iolanthe Klika – Siegel High School

Campbell Lester – Oakland High School

Kyla Patterson – Oakland High School

Jacob Brennan Reed – Blackman High School

Jessica Uhls – Blackman High School

The Richard Siegel Foundation is made up of the trustees committee from First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro.

Upon his death, Mr. Siegel donated the land for the church, which was formerly located in downtown Murfreesboro. He also donated land to Rutherford County for schools and the City of Murfreesboro for a school and parks.

The Foundation accepts applications each year for consideration for the scholarships, which are open to any senior in Rutherford County. In addition to the annual scholarships, the organization also accepts annual requests from schools for grants projects.