Nine Inch Nails to Make a Tour Stop in Nashville

Nine Inch Nails announced the Peel It Back Tour 2025, marking the band’s first live outing since 2022.

It was speculated the band would tour this year, but it was finally confirmed. Ahead of the announcement, the band shared on social media, ”Since some dates and information about our World Tour have leaked we are confirming that yes we will touring and will provide more details soon.”

Kicking off in Europe for 40 dates, the tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 29 at 12pm local time at nin.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email