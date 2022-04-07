Nine Belmont students were recently recognized with a Student ADDY Award through one of the top local competitions for student advertising design in the nation. The awards are hosted by the American Advertising Federation Nashville (AAFN) and the Nashville Student Advertising Awards.

The students who took home five gold and nine silver awards include Sebastian Lara, Mackenzie Smith, Caitlin Cooney, Margaret Owens, Carrie Neville, Abraham Mast, Kayla Monis, Caitlyn Swartwood and Ambrose Vargason.

“ADDY awards are nationally recognized in the design industry, and it is an extremely competitive competition. Winning one lets future employers know you have exceptional talent,” said Art Professor Doug Regen. “I could not be more proud of the talented hard working students that were recognized this year.”

The award categories and their winners are as follows:

Gold

Paper Boy/Magazine Design- Sebastian Lara

Beth’s Alterations/Logo Design – Mackenzie Smith

Adoption/Integrated Marketing Campaign – Caitlin Cooney

Birds/Magazine Design – Margaret Owens

Paper Boy/Illustration Series – Sebastian Lara

Silver