If you’ve ever wanted to see the Nashville Zoo after hours, this spring you can see it in a new way.

Night Visions gives you whimsical views of the zoo after dark. Stroll along the Zoo’s pathways through a captivating show of stunning projections. Lights will dance up and down trees, shimmer on water, and illuminate the Zoo’s scenery in a kaleidoscope of color.

Created by Philadelphia-based company Klip Collective, this captivating, one-of-a-kind experience uses an imaginative combination of light and sound to create a unique bridge between technology and storytelling.

Night Visions opens on April 17 thru July 17. Ticket options are Platinum for Adults $35, Children(2-12)$29 gives you unlimited visits throughout the duration of the event. Children under age 2 are free.

Single night admission is Adults $23, children $19, members can save $2 per ticket. Parking is $8, members park for free.

The event will be held rain or shine.

Find more information here.