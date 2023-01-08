Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee

Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023.

The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools.

The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School is a top rated, public, magnet school located in Nashville, TN. It has 907 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 20 to 1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are at least proficient in math and 89% in reading.”

Coming in at the number two spot is Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, followed by Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro.

Niche explains the 2023 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings. See the complete list here. Nich ranked 139 public high schools.

See the top 20 schools below.

Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School – Metro Nashville Public School Ravenwood High School – Williamson County School Central Magnet School – Rutherford County Schools Martin Luther King Magnet School – Metro Public Schools Merrol High Magnet School – Sumner County Schools Brentwood High School – Williamson County Schools Farrugut High School – Knox County Schools Franklin High School – Williamson County Schools White Station High School – Shelby County Schools Madison Academic Magnet High School – Madison County School District Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts – Hamilton County Schools L&N Stem Academy – Knox County Schools Centennial High School – Williamson County Schools Valor Flagship Academy – Metro Nashville Public Schools Collierville High School – Collierville Schools Dobyns-Bennett High School – Kingsport City Schools Independence High School – Williamson County Schools Houston High School – Germantown Municipal School District Nolensville High School – Williamson County Schools Science Hill High School – Johnson City Schools

